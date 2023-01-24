Learning experiences beyond classrooms

Each young person learns a bit differently and ensuring that students receive a wide variety of learning experiences ensures that no one is left behind. Additionally, for many students, a school trip can be their first time travelling without families. This gives students a new level of responsibility for themselves and their belongings.
When it comes to international trips, in particular, the scope of learning transcends all levels. Not only are international school trips fun, but they also allow students the opportunity to expand their knowledge, gain higher-level education and advance their problem-solving skills. For example, a science class may come to life with the "real" physical feature right there in front of them; and a foreign language might be easier to use in its native environment.
From the notable academic benefits to the advantages for personal development, school tours allow students to mobilize their learnings while socializing with peers and strangers in a completely different way than many of them have before. Trips abroad and even travel within the home country can help students appreciate the wonderful mixture of people, food, and traditions that establish the world around them.
Travel is a fantastic opportunity for students to experience cultures outside their own and appreciate the shared characteristics that unite people. Students also get first-hand knowledge of how their culture is perceived by others and vice versa, leading to a deeper understanding and empathy. When students interact with people from other cultures, there is a shift in perception. It makes them more curious and accepting and more likely to consider cultural contexts.
In Bangladesh, DPS STS School Dhaka is fostering international tour practice through which the school is building an excellent learning experience for students. From NASA, World Scholars Cup, World Cup Cricket Trip to Australia, Louvre Museum of Paris, Coliseum of Rome, London Museum, and many other educational places throughout the world, DPS has taken its students to enhance their knowledge through practical learning.
By allowing students to experience history, language and culture outside of the school walls in a new and fascinating destination, DPS is creating an influential and long-lasting impact on student's lives. Similar to DPS, more schools can begin incorporating tours in their curriculum for a better and more sustainable learning experience.
There is no denying that travelling is one of the critical components of growth. However, for students, it is so much more. When students travel with their peers, they learn, grow and transform into better human beings altogether.