Learning experiences beyond classrooms

The promise of adventure in the "real world" instead of another day sitting in the classroom is as close as visiting Willy Wonka's chocolate factory for students. More often than not, it hardly matters where the destination is and what the task is; the mere possibility of a tour is just exciting. But is touring worth all the time and effort required to make them successful?

The truth is a well-planned tour can provide students with truly educational experiences they cannot get in the confines of the classroom. Going on a tour means more than simply leaving the school grounds. Tours are a powerful way to consolidate learning, as students' experiences can be directly related to the practical world.