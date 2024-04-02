HSC exams begin on 30 June, routine published
Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examination for 2024 would start on 30 June. Education boards have published the routine for the exam today.
The written exams will begin with Bangla first paper (compulsory) on 30 June and end on 11 August. The written exams will be followed by practical exams.
The written exams will be held for three hours from 10:00am to 1:00pm.
The HSC applicants’ form fill-up will continue between 16 and 25 April.
Those who will miss out the deadline can fill-up their forms between 29 April and 2 May by giving Tk 100 late fee.