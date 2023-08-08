Jahangirnagar University's exam irregularities raise concerns among students

Jahangirnagar University’s corridors are now echoing with discontent as a series of violations of examination rules have come to light, leaving students and faculty in dismay.

Students are alleging that teachers are dedicating more time to personal pursuits and university politics rather than focusing on their classrooms. This has led to a pattern of delayed result publication and disrupted academic routines, contrary to the university's central examination regulations.

According to the Office of the Controller of University Examinations, several departments of the university, including Bangabandhu Comparative Literature and Culture, Urban and Regional Planning, Law and Justice, Bangla, and Pharmacy, have been affected by these issues.

Notably, the Bangabandhu Institute of Comparative Literature and Culture is currently conducting final exams for fouth-year students of the academic year 2017-18 (batch 47) without having published the results for the previous year. This delay has been attributed to a shortage of teaching staff within the institute.