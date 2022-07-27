RUET launches high performance computing lab

Apart from this, the computing lab will make ICT-based various works, including machine learning, deep-learning and artificial intelligence, easier.
Vice-chancellor (VC) professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh inaugurated the lab as the chief guest saying it will help making the academic and research activities of the technological university more effective and time-fitting.
He also said the lab will supplement the government efforts of building digital Bangladesh along with materialising the dream of Bangabandhu's "Sonar Bangla".
"We are very much proud of becoming a part of the gigantic process," he added.