Education

RUET launches high performance computing lab

Prothom Alo English Desk
Logo of Rajhshahi University of Engineering and Technology
Logo of Rajhshahi University of Engineering and TechnologyFile photo

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has launched a high performance computing lab aimed at furthermore enriching its teachers, students and researchers with the knowledge of information and communication technologies, reports BSS.

There are 30 ultramodern workstations in the lab and each of those were connected with graphics processing units.

As a whole, the lab will play a vital role towards taking the nation forward through capitalizing existing potentialities in this field besides scrutinising research-based projects.

Apart from this, the computing lab will make ICT-based various works, including machine learning, deep-learning and artificial intelligence, easier.

Vice-chancellor (VC) professor Rafiqul Islam Sheikh inaugurated the lab as the chief guest saying it will help making the academic and research activities of the technological university more effective and time-fitting.

He also said the lab will supplement the government efforts of building digital Bangladesh along with materialising the dream of Bangabandhu's "Sonar Bangla".

"We are very much proud of becoming a part of the gigantic process," he added.

Read more from Education
Post Comment