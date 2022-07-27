RUET launches high performance computing lab

Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET) has launched a high performance computing lab aimed at furthermore enriching its teachers, students and researchers with the knowledge of information and communication technologies, reports BSS.

There are 30 ultramodern workstations in the lab and each of those were connected with graphics processing units.

As a whole, the lab will play a vital role towards taking the nation forward through capitalizing existing potentialities in this field besides scrutinising research-based projects.