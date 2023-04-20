New private universities get approval despite decline in quality in existing ones

Private university Rupayan AKM Shamsuzzoha, which locates in Narayanganj’s Fatullah and got an approval from the government seven years ago, couldn’t start academic activities as of Monday.
Shah Makhdum Management University in Rajshahi, which got government approval in 2018, faces the same fate.
There are also allegations of irregularities against several universities, which have already started their academic activities.
Against this backdrop, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has warned the students to be cautious before getting admission in nine private universities.
The UGC, a regulatory body, has barred eight universities from enrolling new students.
There are no vice-chancellors in 31 private universities while various quarters question the quality of education at the private universities.
These universities do not have necessary facilities to deliver quality education.
Even in such a context, the government is giving approvals to new private universities. Lastly, on 11 April, a new private university in Rangpur named 'Teesta University' was approved by the government.
Md Ashraful Alam Al-Amin is the chairman of the trustee board of the university. It has been learnt that he is involved with the establishment of an engineering college and is serving as the deputy managing director of a private medical college hospital.
The number of private universities approved by the government stands at 111 at the moment. More universities are trying to get the approval.
According to sources at the UGC, there are many pending applications seeking approval from the government.
The people concerned said most of the universities are not able to provide quality education as approvals are given without verifying the necessity.
Under such a circumstance, a complete survey is necessary over the overall conditions of the universities and the demand. There are indications that some of the universities will become a burden in future.
Speaking to Prothom Alo on Monday, UGC member professor Muhammad Alamgir said, “The expansion of higher education should be made based on the capacity. It is because the universities won’t be able to ensure quality education without having the capability. And there is no need for higher education if quality is not ensured.”
As of 1992, the number of public universities, including the National University and Open University, was 11. A portion of the students had to go abroad for higher education as there were not enough seats in the public universities.
In that context, an initiative was taken to establish private universities in the country. For that, the government passed a law and started giving approval for private universities in 1992.
Since then, as many as 111 private universities have been given government approval over the last three decades.
Simultaneously, the number of public universities increased to 54 within that time.
Initially credible entrepreneurs with an interest in education were involved in establishing private universities. The trend of approving universities based on political consideration and recommendation emerged.
Relevant people say that entrepreneurs of more than 20 universities, which got approval after 2012, are directly affiliated with politics.
Warning issued to nine universities
UGC in a press release on 29 March warned students about getting admission in nine universities. Of these, three universities are conducting academic activities illegally.
For instance, Ibais University does not have any campus, or vice-chancellor or treasurer. Therefore, according to the private university law, there is no validity of examination, results and academic certificates of this university.
A temporary approval was given to the America Bangladesh University for starting its operation. A university with temporary approval must fulfil some conditions to get the permanent approval. However, the university failed to get the permanent approval.
The UGC says the activities of the university have no validity. The university does not have any legal authorities like the Ibais University. The situation is the same with the University of Cumilla.
According to the UGC, there is no VC, appointed by the chancellor, at the Britannia University in Cumilla since 2017. Besides, the university never had a pro-vc or treasurer since its beginning. The university does not have any education-friendly campus either. Their curriculum has also expired. Therefore, the UGC has imposed a ban on admission into this university until further notice.
The UGC has also banned the Stamford University, Asha University of Bangladesh, Victoria University of Bangladesh and Prime Asia University from enrolling new students as these universities failed to shift its activities, including academic activities, to permanent campus.
Besides, there are conflicts and cases under proceedings over the trustee board of several universities, including the Dhaka Central University of Science and Technology.
The number of private universities under operation at the moment is 102. Of these, 31 do not have any vice-chancellors. However, the main certificates of the degrees achieved from the private universities must contain the signature of the VC appointed by the chancellor and examination controller. Therefore, the students face massive problems with their certificates after completing the honours or masters where there is no regular VC.
There is no pro-VC in 70 of the private universities. There are no treasurers in 36 private universities. Besides, there are universities like the Bangladesh University, The People’s University of Bangladesh and Victoria University, where all the three important posts of VC, pro-VC and treasurer fell vacant.
According to the provision, universities need to send three names against each of these posts to the education ministry for recruitment. After verification, these names are sent to the president to recruit one for each post. President is the chancellor of all the universities.
Speaking to Prothom Alo, Abubakar Siddique, registrar of The People’s University of Bangladesh, said that they were unable to send the proposal for the recruitment of vice-chancellor as the quorum of their trustee board is not fulfilled. Their university does not have any post of pro-VC. They have sent a proposal for the recruitment of a treasurer.
Speaking to the UGC officials and entrepreneurs of the private universities, it has been learnt that there are mainly two reasons behind the delay in the recruitment for the top posts. First, the trustee board of the university usually delays in sending three names for the post of vice-chancellor. Second, sometimes the government also delays in appointing after getting the proposal.
When asked Association of Private Universities of Bangladesh president Sheikh Kabir Hossain told Prothom Alo since the government wants the development of the country, it is establishing public university and giving approval for private universities.
But, it becomes difficult to appoint vice chancellor and treasure at private universities because of crisis of capable and competent persons, he said adding, when the main architects of the universities will be competent, the quality of universities will improve.
More in Dhaka
Sixty eight private universities are in Dhaka division and most of them are in Dhaka city while 16 universities in Chattogram division, nine in Rajshahi, six in Khulna, five in Sylhet, three in Barishal, two in Rangpur and one in Mymensingh division. Besides, a private university was closed.
People concerned said many entrepreneurs opened the private university with a business mentality not with educational purposes, and that is why they want to run private universities in big cities. Thus, the balance of private universities based on area is not being maintained.
The UCG is sending recommendations to the government not to approve new private university in some area. Last month, the UGC recommended not to approve Imperial University of Bangladesh in Rajshahi.
More expenses, low quality
Educational expenses are higher at private universities than public universities and colleges, yet, question remains on the quality of education at the private universities, and many private universities do not follow the Private University Act properly.
Research is another important work at university. At least 25 private universities, according to the 2021 report, allocate no fund on research and several private universities carry out more research.
According to UGG officials, 20-25 private universities are performing well while many private universities are marred by low quality, irregularities, corruption and mismanagement. Last year, the UGC found various irregularities at more than 10 private universities.
Student enrolment is falling at private universities. According to UGC, there were a little over 354,000 students at 95 private universities in 2017 while the number of students was at 310,000 in 108 private universities in 2021. The number of teachers also decreased to 15,393 in 2021 from 16,020 in 2017 at private universities.
‘The number is not the factor’
Speaking to Prothom Alo, former UGC chairman professor Nazrul Islam said many private universities have already been established, but focus is not being given on quality at all.
The UGC can assess properly whether approval of any new private university is necessary or not, he said adding, there is no need for approving new private universities, rather it will be better to ensure the quality of higher education at colleges.
More analysis is necessary for public universities and it will not work by raising the number only, quality must be ensured too, he said.
*This report appeared in the print and online edition of Prothom Alo and has been rewritten in English by Ashish Basu and Hasanul Banna