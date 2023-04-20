New private universities get approval despite decline in quality in existing ones

Private university Rupayan AKM Shamsuzzoha, which locates in Narayanganj’s Fatullah and got an approval from the government seven years ago, couldn’t start academic activities as of Monday.

Shah Makhdum Management University in Rajshahi, which got government approval in 2018, faces the same fate.

There are also allegations of irregularities against several universities, which have already started their academic activities.

Against this backdrop, the University Grant Commission (UGC) has warned the students to be cautious before getting admission in nine private universities.

The UGC, a regulatory body, has barred eight universities from enrolling new students.

There are no vice-chancellors in 31 private universities while various quarters question the quality of education at the private universities.

These universities do not have necessary facilities to deliver quality education.

Even in such a context, the government is giving approvals to new private universities. Lastly, on 11 April, a new private university in Rangpur named 'Teesta University' was approved by the government.

Md Ashraful Alam Al-Amin is the chairman of the trustee board of the university. It has been learnt that he is involved with the establishment of an engineering college and is serving as the deputy managing director of a private medical college hospital.