Five education boards postpone SSC exam

Five education boards have postponed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examination of Sunday (14 May) due to the cyclone Mocha, which is predicted to make landfall on Sunday near the Bangladesh-Myanmar border.
These education boards are: Chattogram, Barishal, Cumilla, Madrasa and Technical. However, the examination under the remaining boards in the country will be held on time.
Professor Tapan Kumar Sarkar, chief of the inter-education board coordination committee, confirmed the matter to Prothom Alo on Friday night.
He said the rest of the education boards, except these five, will take the exam as per the schedule time on Sunday while the schedule of the postponed exam will be announced later.
The SSC and equivalent examination began on 30 April.