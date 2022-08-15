What’s the point of investigations if steps are not taken

There are over 50 public universities in Bangladesh with more universities set to be opened. But questions remain about the standard of education and the lack of research work in these institutions.

There have been allegations against many of the current and former officials of these universities. University Grants Commission (UGC) has investigated many of those accusations and many of those allegations have been proven true.

Now the question arises, are steps being taken against the guilty? Despite there being evidence of misdoings, there are no recent examples of actions being taken against the university officials.

Moreover, there are allegations that the UGC conducts a thorough investigation and hands the report to the education ministry, but the ministry takes no further steps. This apparent inaction is not stopping corruption at universities. The accused VCs are holding on to their positions and are continuing their misdoings.