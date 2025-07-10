Education

SSC results today

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Students of Muslim government school celebrate SSC results on 12 May 2024.Prothom Alo file photo

The results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations will be published today, Thursday.

The results will be available from 2:00 pm via the respective education board websites, examination centres or educational institutions, and through SMS.

Students will be able to access their results from the official websites of their respective education boards. Besides, they can learn about their results via SMS by messaging a shortcode to 16222.

Unlike previous years, there will be no central announcement ceremony this time. Instead, each board will release its own results, without any formal ceremony for handing over the results to the government.

The inter-education board has also announced the schedule for result re-evaluation. Applications for rechecking can be submitted between 11 and 17 July.

