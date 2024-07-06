Rationales for offering of PhD degree in private universities

Increasingly more public universities in Bangladesh are awarding the doctorate or Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) degree in many disciplines. There is a growing demand from private universities to the University Grants Commission (UGC) for allowing them to offer PhD degree.

Since PhD is the highest degree offered by universities across all disciplines around the globe, it is essential to ensure the quality, consistency, and standard of every PhD thesis through consistent implementation of strict criteria for admission, supervision, ethical practice, innovation, and assessment of the thesis to make sure fundamental contribution in the field of research is significant.

It is the right time for the relevant regulatory institutions of higher education sector in Bangladesh to consider the matter seriously in a systematic and professional manner keeping in view internationally accepted standard, processes and practices.

As PhD studies are essential parts of research training scheme to produce future generation of researchers to lead innovation, novelty and creation of new knowledge and advancement of technological growth it is crucial for any nation to deal with the matter with highest priority to ensure the best quality. This short article is a brief proposal to achieving the above goals based on my working experience in various universities in Australia, North America, Europe, Middle East, and South-East Asia. The aim of this article is to provide the basic policy level ideas, procedures, and principles, and hence the implementation of them will require further working on operational details and regulatory instructions to be developed separately.

While interviewing candidates for university positions in Bangladesh, I was shocked and surprised to find out that applicants applying for academic positions in the university with PhD degrees have no journal publications at all. This is unheard of in the developing countries, or even our neighbouring countries, with whom universities in Bangladesh are competing for global ranking.

Award of PhD degree must be conditional on publishing at least three research articles, from the works included in the thesis, in peer-reviewed indexed journals with at least one in a Q1 journal. The bottom line should be, no journal publications, no PhD degree.

I believe, many private universities are doing much better in research than many public universities and vice versa. All universities should be treated equally if the quality of higher education and internationally accepted research standard are maintained.

Indeed, the approval of offering of PhD degree by public and private universities should be the regulated by UGC to ensure that any approved university has (1) experienced experts to provide adequate level of research supervision with excellent research track record, (2) appropriate resources including adequate scholarships, physical facilities and equipment necessary for the research, and (3) overall research culture and reputation of the university along with managing and funding of research projects.