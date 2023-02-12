Laying the groundwork for a bright future

There are several types of programmes that meet the early learning goals for young children, encouraging a play-based learning experience while also preparing them for formal schooling. An example includes Montessori education, which consists of a child-centred educational approach that emphasizes hands-on learning experiences and independent exploration. Despite a few differences, all types of programmes are aimed at the same goal - supporting the development of young children’s social, emotional, physical, and cognitive skills through play, exploration, and educational activities – and that is exactly what DPS EYP 2.0 is all about! Besides, they are the only English medium school to provide daycare facilities under this programme to offer all-around support for working parents. The daycare at DPS STS school under EYP 2.0 is strategic to ensure a safe and supportive environment for children to learn and play, while allowing parents to work or attend to other responsibilities. It is also designed to promote social and emotional development, language skills and cognitive abilities in young children.

The current trend in educational programmes for young children mainly focuses on play-based learning that emphasizes practical experiences through fun and games that shape children’s learning and development. Eventually, this goes on to nurture their social-emotional skills, such as empathy, self-regulation, and resilience. Moreover, the use of technology has also been incorporated through the use of tablets and educational apps. DPS EYP 2.0 will be offering 21st-century classrooms for advanced learning, Innovative play areas for appropriate physical development, and dedicated Montessori labs to develop fine motor skills. Moreover, they will also work on the children’s speech and drama programmes to enhance skills. Eventually, through research-based reading and writing programmes, they will help them boost creativity as a first step to their creative manifestation. They will also conduct special bridge programmes for students joining the school for the first time. Playgroup admission will start at 2.5 years!