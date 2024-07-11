Southeast University holds freshers’ reception for students of summer 2024
Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the Summer Semester of 2024 with a vibrant Freshers' Reception and Orientation Programme on 3, 4 and 5 July at its multipurpose hall. The programme comprised five distinct sessions for different departments.
The inaugural session was held on 3 July at 10:00 am for the newly admitted students of the CSE department, featuring chief operating officer of SSL Wireless, Iftekher Alam Ishaque as the guest of honour, reported a press release.
Later that day, the second session at 2:00 pm welcomed students from the Electrical and Electronic Engineering (EEE), Architecture, and Textile departments. The Chief Guest, Engineer Md Shamsuzzaman, CIP, managing director of Micro Fiber Group, graced this session.
Fourth July commenced with the third session at 10:00 am, which welcomed students from Bangla, English, and Economics depts. Bangla Academy president Selina Hossain graced the session as the chief guest.
Following this, the Forth session on the same day at 3:00 pm welcomed students from Southeast Business School. Additional managing director of Palli Karma-Sahayak Foundation (PKSF), Mohammad Fazlul Kader graced the occasion as the chief guest.
Finally, the fifth session of the orientation programme was organised by EEE, CSE and Textile Departments’ weekend programme. Chief technology officer at Fiber@home Limited and executive council member of Asia Pasific Network Information Center (APNIC), Sumon Ahmed Sabir was present as the chief guest there.
Throughout all sessions, SEU vice chancellor professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam presided over the proceedings while pro vice-chancellor professor M Mofazzal Hossain, SEU registrar Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar (Retd), deans and department heads of SEU welcomed the newly enrolled students.
The esteemed guests imparted valuable advice, encouraging students to prioritise punctuality and maintain focus. They emphasised the importance of self-development and readiness to tackle future challenges, while pursuing their studies at the permanent campus of the university at Tejgaon.