Southeast University holds freshers’ reception for students of summer 2024

Southeast University (SEU) welcomed its newly admitted students for the Summer Semester of 2024 with a vibrant Freshers' Reception and Orientation Programme on 3, 4 and 5 July at its multipurpose hall. The programme comprised five distinct sessions for different departments.

The inaugural session was held on 3 July at 10:00 am for the newly admitted students of the CSE department, featuring chief operating officer of SSL Wireless, Iftekher Alam Ishaque as the guest of honour, reported a press release.