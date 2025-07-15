CA orders quick appointment of headteachers to 32,000 vacant posts of primary schools

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus has ordered the authorities concerned to appoint the headteachers to the vacant posts at the country's government primary schools as soon as possible.

He gave this order at a meeting held at the State Guest House Jamuna here on Monday, Chief Adviser's Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder told BSS today.

Primary and Mass Education Adviser Professor Dr Bidhan Ranjan Roy Podder, Chief Adviser's Principal Secretary M Siraz Uddin Miah and Primary and Mass Education Secretary Abu Taher Md Masud Rana were, among others, present at the meeting.

At the meeting, Chief Adviser Prof Yunus wanted to know about the quality of education in the government primary schools and the evaluation of which schools are doing well.

Bidhan Ranjan Roy said a lot of money has been spent on infrastructure development in the primary education sector but the main objective - increasing the quality of education - has not been achieved.

"We are ranking the schools by evaluating those. We are taking special programmes for the children of schools who are lagging behind," he said.