Abolish PEC exam immediately: DU's IER

The Institute of Education and Research (IER) of Dhaka University recommended abolishing the Primary Education Completion (PEC) examination immediately to protect the children from mental pressure and ensure their proper growth.

IER came up this proposal while analysing the draft of the Primary Education Board Law 2021.

A press release issued a few days ago signed by the director of IER professor Md Abdul Halim reads, the institute is going to send a report to the primary and mass education ministry in this regard.