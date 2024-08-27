Niaz Ahmed Khan appointed as Dhaka University VC

Niaz Ahmed Khan, a professor in the Department of Development Studies of Dhaka University, who previously served as the pro-vice-chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has been appointed as the 30th vice-chancellor of the University.

He has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University “for the time being”.

“His tenure as vice-chancellor will begin on the date he assumes the role”, said an education ministry circular signed by deputy secretary M Shahinur Islam Tuesday.