Niaz Ahmed Khan appointed as Dhaka University VC
Niaz Ahmed Khan, a professor in the Department of Development Studies of Dhaka University, who previously served as the pro-vice-chancellor of Independent University, Bangladesh (IUB), has been appointed as the 30th vice-chancellor of the University.
He has been appointed as the vice-chancellor of Dhaka University “for the time being”.
“His tenure as vice-chancellor will begin on the date he assumes the role”, said an education ministry circular signed by deputy secretary M Shahinur Islam Tuesday.
According to a circular, president Mohammed Shahabuddin, also the chancellor of the university, gave him the appointment following the 1973 order of the DU.
As the university’s chief executive officer, he is required to reside on the university campus full-time. Additionally, the president and chancellor reserve the right to revoke his appointment at any time if deemed necessary.
The circular outlined five conditions for his appointment. He will receive the same salary as in his current position, along with other benefits associated with the vice-chancellor post, as per the regulations.
Niaz Ahmed Khan completed both his undergraduate and postgraduate degrees in Public Administration from the University of Chittagong.
He subsequently pursued postdoctoral research in the University of Oxford, University College Swansea, and Asian Institute of Technology (AIT).
Professor Niaz also served as the Bangladesh Country Representative of the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).
Dr. Niaz’s distinguished career includes positions such as chairman and professor of Development Studies at Dhaka University, South Asian Fellow at Queen Elizabeth House, University of Oxford, Research Fellow at the University of Wales Swansea, and professor of Public Administration at the University of Chittagong.
He has also served as ‘distinguished visiting researcher’ at The American University in Cairo, ‘distinguished visiting professor’ at the Asian University for Women, and senior academic adviser at the National Defence College, among other prestigious roles.
Niaz has held adjunct and part-time professorships at leading universities in Bangladesh, including BRAC University, East West University, North South University, and Independent University, Bangladesh.