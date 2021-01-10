All updates of university admission tests

Four autonomous universities
Dhaka University, Rajshahi University, Chattogram University and Jahangirnagar University
Methods of admission tests
Dhaka University authorities have decided to halve the admission test marks to 100 instead of the previous 200. Of the total marks, There will be 80 marks in written and multiple choice tests (40 each) and 20 marks on secondary and higher secondary results. The admission tests would be taken in every divisional city this year due to coronavirus situation.
Chattogram University will take fresher students on 100-mark exam.
Rajshahi University will take Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) exams for enrolling students. Only the students who pass HSC and equivalent exams in 2020 (the results yet to be published) will be able to attend the admission tests in the university.
Jahangirnagar University has not yet taken any decision on how to conduct admission tests this year.
Cluster admission test in 19 public universities
A total of 19 public universities have decided to hold the admission tests for the 2020-2021 academic session in the cluster system. The universities are:
Shahjalal University of Science and Technology, Islamic University, Khulna University, Hajee Mohammad Danesh Science and Technology University, Mawlana Bhashani Science and Technology University, Noakhali Science and Technology University, Jagannath University, Comilla University, Jatiya Kabi Kazi Nazrul Islam University, Jessore University of Science and Technology, Pabna University of Science and Technology, Begum Rokeya University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Science and Technology University, University of Barishal, Rangamati Science and Technology University, Rabindra University, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Digital University, Sheikh Hasina University and Bangamata Sheikh Fojilatunnesa Mujib Science and Technology University.
Methods of admission tests
The entry tests will be held for students under three groups -- humanities, commerce and science. There will be chance for students to change their groups. The students will take a 100-mark Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) exam to get into the universities of their choices.
The admission-seekers would be given certain scores based on the numbers of the test. The universities then publish advertisements in newspapers on their respective requirements for admission. The universities under the cluster would admit students based on the scores of the admission seekers. No exams would be taken.
Students who passed HSC and equivalent exams in 2019 and 2020 would be able to sit for the admission tests. The universities, however, will determine if they would take students who appeared for admission test as second-timers.
The minimum required combined (SSC and HSC) CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) for humanities group is 6 while 6.5 for commerce group and CGPA-7 for science group. No students with a CPGA of less than 3 points in either SSC or HSC would be allowed to sit for exams.
Medical College
The admission test in MBBS in 2020-21 session was scheduled for 5 March and dental admission test on 2 April. But the authorities likely to defer the admission tests due to the delay in announcement of HSC and equivalent exams’ results.
Director (education) of health education department AKM Ahsan, who is also member secretary of the committee to take admission tests, said that they have sent a proposal to the ministry to hold the MBBS admission on 2 April and dental exam on 30 April.
The decision has not been finalized yet, he added.
Seven Agriculture universities
Seven agricultural universities will take the cluster admission test this year as they did in previous year.
The seven universities are Bangladesh Agricultural University (BAU), Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Agricultural University (BSMRAU), Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University, Sylhet Agricultural University (SAU), Khulna Agricultural University (KAU), Chittagong Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (CVASU), and Patuakhali Science and Technology University (PSTU).
Bangladesh Agricultural University’s (BAU) vice chancellor Lutful Hasan said BSMRAU will lead the admission test process this year.
Four engineering universities
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET), Rajshahi University of Engineering and Technology (RUET), Chattogram University of Engineering and Technology (CUET) and Khulna University of Engineering and Technology (KUET)
Methods of admission tests
These four engineering universities agreed in principle to hold admission tests in cluster system but nothing has been finalized yet. Academic Council of BUET has sent a proposal about the admission test but no decision has been taken yet.
Colleges under National University
There are over 850,000 seats for undergraduate (honors and pass course) students in the colleges under National University. Of the total seats, 436,135 in honors and 421,099 seats in pass course. A total of 867 colleges take undergraduate (honors) courses.
Md Moshiur Rahman, pro-vice chancellor of National University, said there is a discussion among themselves that admission tests would be taken at 13 centenarian colleges but they have not reached at any decision yet. If the authorities can’t hold admission tests, they would enroll students based on the results of SSC, HSC and equivalent exams.
The admission process would be done online as quickly as possible after the announcement of HSC results, he added.
Private university
A total of 97 private universities, out of 107, are running their academic activities in the country. Although the private universities operate under a single act, they run their academic activities separately. The private universities have not yet taken any new decision on admission tests this year, which means they will follow their previous admission process.
University Grants Commission (UGC) in their latest report suggested the private universities to take admission test in a cluster system.