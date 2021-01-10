All updates of university admission tests

Methods of admission tests

The entry tests will be held for students under three groups -- humanities, commerce and science. There will be chance for students to change their groups. The students will take a 100-mark Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) exam to get into the universities of their choices.

The admission-seekers would be given certain scores based on the numbers of the test. The universities then publish advertisements in newspapers on their respective requirements for admission. The universities under the cluster would admit students based on the scores of the admission seekers. No exams would be taken.

Students who passed HSC and equivalent exams in 2019 and 2020 would be able to sit for the admission tests. The universities, however, will determine if they would take students who appeared for admission test as second-timers.

The minimum required combined (SSC and HSC) CGPA (Cumulative Grade Point Average) for humanities group is 6 while 6.5 for commerce group and CGPA-7 for science group. No students with a CPGA of less than 3 points in either SSC or HSC would be allowed to sit for exams.