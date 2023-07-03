EdTech company UniSearch launches in Bangladesh

UniSearch, an Australia-based EdTech company and international student recruitment solutions provider, launched in Dhaka, Bangladesh earlier this month.
“Bangladesh is rapidly evolving as one of the most promising student source markets in the world. These students are highly intelligent, motivated, and ambitious with immense potential,” says Bangladesh-born Australian founder & CEO, Ashraf Haq. “Unfortunately, there is often a mismatch between students who have the ability and desire to study abroad and explore this potential, and their access to the right opportunities.”
UniSearch is Mr. Haq’s answer to this problem. The company’s core philosophy highlights how creating the right connections is the key to successful global higher education solutions. “We bring together local expertise with a global perspective,” Mr. Haq, himself a former international student, shares, “this lets us work with a ground-up approach, understanding student needs and preferences in our key markets and personalising study abroad solutions with our university partners for these individuals.”
In 2022, UNESCO reported that 49,151 Bangladeshi students were outwardly mobile for tertiary education. Mr. Haq is confident this number can greatly increase once there is better alignment between the demand for a global higher education and access to right-fit opportunities - the key goal with which UniSearch establishes its first branch office in Banani, Dhaka.
UniSearch’s transformative approach with responsive study abroad solutions that adapt to the dynamic nature of this sphere has already received much interest in international education publications and conferences. At the heart of this responsiveness is the company’s hybrid approach to student recruitment solutions, combining human expertise with smart technology.
Regional experts support students one-to-one in personalising program recommendations, application completion, visa guidance, and beyond, through accommodation and student internship searches at their destinations. This complete step-by-step assistance is supplemented by UniSearch’s AI-powered systems, profile-matching a database of over 100,000 students with their right-fit universities and creating multi-channel one-to-one engagement opportunities between students and world-class institutions around the world.