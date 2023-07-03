EdTech company UniSearch launches in Bangladesh

UniSearch, an Australia-based EdTech company and international student recruitment solutions provider, launched in Dhaka, Bangladesh earlier this month.

“Bangladesh is rapidly evolving as one of the most promising student source markets in the world. These students are highly intelligent, motivated, and ambitious with immense potential,” says Bangladesh-born Australian founder & CEO, Ashraf Haq. “Unfortunately, there is often a mismatch between students who have the ability and desire to study abroad and explore this potential, and their access to the right opportunities.”

UniSearch is Mr. Haq’s answer to this problem. The company’s core philosophy highlights how creating the right connections is the key to successful global higher education solutions. “We bring together local expertise with a global perspective,” Mr. Haq, himself a former international student, shares, “this lets us work with a ground-up approach, understanding student needs and preferences in our key markets and personalising study abroad solutions with our university partners for these individuals.”