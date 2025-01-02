60m of 410m books delivered on the first day

There were no students at the Segunbagicha High School in the capital at around 12:00 on yesterday, Wednesday. However, headmaster AKM Obaidullah was at his office. He said he has been provided with three books each for the first, second, third, eighth, ninth and tenth grade. He has received one of the two books of pre-school level.

The office of the Ramna thana education officer is right beside the school. Books are being provided free of cost to some 51 educational institutions including secondary schools and madrasahs under this office. Their total demand for textbooks stands at 456,464. However, as of yesterday, they received 22,770 eighth grade books and 22,554 tenth grade books. The textbooks of other grades were not available as of yesterday.

This is a fragmented picture of distribution of free text books across the country. The scenario was more or less the same all over the country. As a result, a number of students didn’t get the textbooks on the first day of the year.

According to the National Curriculum and Textbook Board of the total 410 million text books to be distributed this year, only 60 million have been delivered on the first day of the year.