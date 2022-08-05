Education

Chattogram to hold UK Education Expo Saturday

Education consultancy firm AHZ Associates Bangladesh is all set to organize a UK Education Expo-2022 on Saturday at a hotel in Chattogram on Saturday.

The event will remain open from 11 am till 5 pm for the aspirants who are seeking opportunities to pursue their higher education in the United Kingdom, reports news agency UNB.

At the event, representatives from numerous British universities will be present, and potential students will have the opportunity to submit their applications for the upcoming intake (2023) with scholarships.

Prospective students can register for the IELTS and receive a 100 per cent IELTS registration fee refund from AHZ Associates.

The banks will also assist the intended students with opening their student file. AHZ Associates will provide 100 per cent free service and they will also guide them to choosing the right university with the right course and get a quick offer letter.

