Southeast University, Police Staff College Bangladesh sign MoU for academic and research collaboration

Southeast University (SEU) and Police Staff College Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, 1 July 2024 at the Police Staff College Bangladesh, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance mutual academic and research cooperation.

The MoU was signed by Police Staff College Bangladesh rector Mallick Faqrul Islam and vice chancellor, Southeast University vice-chancellor professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, reports a press release.