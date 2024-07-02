Southeast University, Police Staff College Bangladesh sign MoU for academic and research collaboration
Southeast University (SEU) and Police Staff College Bangladesh have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Monday, 1 July 2024 at the Police Staff College Bangladesh, marking the beginning of a collaborative effort to enhance mutual academic and research cooperation.
The MoU was signed by Police Staff College Bangladesh rector Mallick Faqrul Islam and vice chancellor, Southeast University vice-chancellor professor Yusuf Mahbubul Islam, reports a press release.
SEU pro vice-chancellor professor M Mofazzal Hossain, SDS (Training) at Police Staff College A F Masum Rabbani, SEU registrar Major General Kazi Fakhruddin Ahmed (retd), SEU additional registrar Air Vice Marshal M Abul Bashar (retd), and SEU BoT secretary Mohammad Tarik Al Jalil were also present there.
This agreement is crafted to nurture and strengthen the bilateral relationship between SEU and the Police Staff College Bangladesh. By fostering robust collaboration, both institutions aim to elevate their academic and research capabilities, making significant contributions to the educational and professional landscape of Bangladesh.
This strategic partnership will enable the joint development of academic and cultural exchanges in teaching, research, and various other activities. The parties will collaboratively organise seminars, conferences, workshops, meetings, and short courses to foster a rich environment of shared knowledge and expertise.