SSC results: Rajshahi Board records highest pass rate, Barishal lowest
Rajshahi Education Board secured the highest pass rate while Barishal Board the lowest in this year’s Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations.
As per the board-wise statistics, Rajshahi Board topped with a pass rate of 77.63 per cent, followed by Jashore Board at 73.69 per cent, Chattogram at 72.07 per cent, Sylhet at 68.57 per cent, Dhaka at 67.51 per cent, Dinajpur at 67.03 per cent, Cumilla at 63.60 per cent and Mymensingh at 58.22 per cent.
On the other hand, 56.38 per cent students passed under Barishal Board, the lowest among all. The overall pass rate across all boards this year stands at 68.45 per cent, significantly lower than 83.04 per cent recorded in 2024.