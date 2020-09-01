Back to school: How European classrooms coping with COVID-19 pandemic

Primary schools reopened in England on 1 June, starting with some year groups. Secondary school students aged 15 to 18 returned on 15 June. All years are back full time for the new school year this week. Scotland’s schools reopened on 11 August.

A recent survey of mostly English schools shows 96 per cent of schools are splitting classes into small groups or ‘bubbles’, with each group keeping a safe distance from the other groups to minimise contagion risk. The vast majority plan to change break times and stagger start times, according to the survey by the National Association for Head Teachers.

Rules on face masks and other protective equipment differ: secondary students in England need only wear face masks in communal spaces if lockdowns are imposed in their areas. In Scotland, they will be compulsory when moving about school.