Bangladesh bags two medals at Intn'l Physics Olympiad

The Bangladesh Physics Olympiad team bagged two bronze medals and one honourable mention at the International Physics Olympiad.

Two Class 12 students of Notre Dame College in Dhaka, Rashedul Islam and Imtiaz Tanvir, won the bronze medals. The honourable mention went to M Samin Salek of the same institution.

The other two members of the team were Rubayat Jalal of Class 12, Rajshahi Government Degree College and Golam Ishtiaq of Class 12, Kushtia Government College.