Bangladesh bags two medals at Intn'l Physics Olympiad

The Bangladesh Physics Olympiad team bagged two bronze medals and one honourable mention at the International Physics Olympiad.
Two Class 12 students of Notre Dame College in Dhaka, Rashedul Islam and Imtiaz Tanvir, won the bronze medals. The honourable mention went to M Samin Salek of the same institution.
The other two members of the team were Rubayat Jalal of Class 12, Rajshahi Government Degree College and Golam Ishtiaq of Class 12, Kushtia Government College.
Professor of physical science at North South University, Arshad Momen, was the coach for the Bangladesh team at the Olympiad. He said, "We are pleased with the results. The Olympiad was held at a very short notice. The students had online camping, but it was not possible to train them very well due to the time constraints."
International Physics Olympiad was held online this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Students from all over the world participated from their respective countries in the International Physics Olympiad organised jointly by the Russian Physics Olympiad Committee and the International Physics Olympiad Committee. That is why this year the event is being called the International Distributed Olympiad.
In Bangladesh, the Olympiad was held under direct supervision of the International Physics Olympiad organising team member Maxim Dobrokhov at the Russian Cultural Centre in Dhanmondi. The experimental exam was for the event was held on 8 December and then the theoretical exam was held on 10 December.
The Bangladesh Physics Olympiad Committee organises the regional and national Olympiad with financial support from Dutch Bangla Bank and overall supervision by Prothom Alo. After camping and workshops, a five member Bangladesh team is formed. This team represents Bangladesh at the International Physics Olympiad.
Monthly Bigyan Chinta and Kishor Alo are the magazine partners of all Bangladesh Physics Olympiad events.