43rd BCS written results published, 9841 pass

The results of 43rd Bangladesh Civil Service (BCS) written examination have been published today, Sunday, confirmed officials of Bangladesh Public Service Commission (BPSC).
The officials said some 9,841 candidates have passed in the much-coveted recruitment test.
A total of 15,229 students passed preliminary tests of 43rd BCS examinations.
The results of preliminary tests was published on 20 January 2022.
The PSC started the written exam in July last year.
On 30 November 2020, the BPSC issued a circular of the 43rd BCS exams seeking application against 1,814 posts in various cadres. These include 300 in administration cadre, 100 in police, 25 in foreign service, 843 in education, 35 in audit, 22 in information, 19 in tax, 14 in customs, and 19 in cooperatives cadre.
Application deadline was extended for three times as examinations of honours final years were pending at various universities amid the coronavirus pandemic. As many as 435,190 candidates applied for the 43rd BCS.