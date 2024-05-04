‘Alumni reunion and We Day Celebration’ at SUB
The alumni of the Department of English Studies (DES), State University of Bangladesh (SUB), organised the first-ever ‘DES Alumni Reunion and We Day Celebration, 2024’ at the permanent campus in South Purbachal, Dhaka Friday.
The day was successfully celebrated with speeches from distinguished guests, alumni reminiscence, a vibrant cultural programme, raffle draw, sports competition and some other engaging activities with almost 200 alumni, current students and faculty members.
Professor Chowdhury Mofizur Rahman, vice-chancellor of the SUB attended the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the programme.
Brig. Gen. Md. Jamal Hossain, registrar, of the university was present as the special guest while former head of the DES, professor AMM Hamidur Rahman, and Touhida Easmin Humaira were the guests of honour.
Apart from that several other former teachers joined the event.
The programme started with a welcome speech by the advisor of the DES, professor Sayeedur Rahman. He appreciated the efforts of the alumni to host a successful event and highlighted the possible scopes of collaboration among the alumni and current students.
Since its inception in 2004, the DES has assisted in highlighting and celebrating the vibrant personalities, inventiveness, and cultural diversity of its student body. The vibrant planning of the 2024 DES alumni reunion is evidence of the relationship that exists between DES and its alumni.
The programme ended with a vote of thanks by the head of the department, Sadat Hasan.