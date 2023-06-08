DU admission test: Business unit result published

The result of the admission test of undergraduate program of Business unit of Dhaka University has been published, reports UNB.
A total of 38,235 students appeared in the admission test and 8,526 passed while the number of seats in this unit is only 1050.
DU vice chancellor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman published the results on the university's official website at 1:00pm on Thursday.
Students can check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd or can use short message service (SMS).
For SMS notification of the results, candidates have to type DU BUS [exam roll] and send it to 16321.
From commerce background, Mehraj Hossain came 1st in the test scoring 103.5 marks out of 120 marks while from humanities section Zilhaj Sheikh secured first position scoring 98.91 marks and from science section, Abdullah Ibne Masud came 1st scoring 94.25 marks.
This year the admission tests were arranged in a combined setting where students from all backgrounds (Science, Commerce and Arts) participated in each unit.
There are total 1050 seats in Business faculty, of which, 930 seats have been allocated for commerce background students, 25 seats for arts students and 95 seats for science students.
All the successful students have been asked to fill up the subject choice form between 18 June to 6 July.