DU admission test: Business unit result published

The result of the admission test of undergraduate program of Business unit of Dhaka University has been published, reports UNB.

A total of 38,235 students appeared in the admission test and 8,526 passed while the number of seats in this unit is only 1050.

DU vice chancellor Mohammad Akhtaruzzaman published the results on the university's official website at 1:00pm on Thursday.

Students can check their results at admission.eis.du.ac.bd or can use short message service (SMS).