British Council hosts event on contemporary arts and culture

Interested people can pre-book their tickets at www.transformingnarratives.com. For those who can’t join the full festival, the Mela will be live streamed on Transforming Narratives’ YouTube and Facebook channels.

There will be three simultaneous programmes over three days to experience for the participants. There will be a Mela where Dhaka Say Karachi Chapter Two, a film telling the parallel stories of Bangladesh capital Dhaka and Karachi in Pakistan, led by Ahsan Bari of Pakistan in collaboration with Sheikh Dina of Bangladesh, and Dear ... Kindest, a film exploring personal feelings of home, belonging and identity created by Shehzad Chowdhury in Bangladesh in collaboration with Mahtab Hussain in Birmingham, will be screened.

In the symposium, there will be critical talks and debate, investigating how local infrastructure shapes global conversations in the arts to the importance of self-organised groups and initiatives within the arts infrastructure. On the final day, a series of one-on-one conversations (Alaap), bringing together artists, curators, and arts leaders from across the Transforming Narratives community, will be held.

Sophina Jagot, Project Director Transforming Narratives said, “The vision for Transforming Narratives was about creating a cultural exchange between Birmingham, Bangladesh, and Pakistan for the mutual benefit of all those places, the Mela and Symposium will be a culmination of all of the different elements of our innovative programme. We look forward to sharing the work, connections, and achievements of Transforming Narratives through the festival, we see this as being the beginning of future creative and cultural connections across the three locations.”