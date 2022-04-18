BUET awards research grants to 10 projects

Planning minister MA Mannan, MP, was present at the research grant awarding ceremony held at the BUET campus on Saturday.
He thanked BUET authorities for undertaking self-funded research programmes.
Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) chairman Satyajit Karmaker, BEXIMCO Group’s chairman ASF Rahman and BUET’s pro-vice chancellor Abdul Jabbar Khan, among others, were present.
Deans of different faculties, heads of departments, high officials of GPH Ispat, Unilever Bangladesh, Walton, BEXIMCO and eneregypac were also present at the function.
Delivering the welcome speech, RISE director Mohammad Anisuzzaman Talukder highlighted recent research and innovations of BUET and their plans ahead.
RISE has been established to foster and promote world-class research and encourage innovations in engineering and the sciences at BUET.