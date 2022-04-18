BUET awards research grants to 10 projects

Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has awarded internal research grants to 10 innovative research projects in an event held recently.

BUET sought research proposals through a research portal for the first time under the supervision of The Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), says a press release.

A total of 45 proposals were submitted and 37 of these were primarily selected.

From that list, the best 10 proposals were selected based on the opinions of 111 reviewers from home and abroad.