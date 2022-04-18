Education

BUET awards research grants to 10 projects

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Planning minister MA Mannan, MP, was present at the research grant awarding ceremony held at the BUET campus on Saturday
Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) has awarded internal research grants to 10 innovative research projects in an event held recently.

BUET sought research proposals through a research portal for the first time under the supervision of The Research and Innovation Center for Science and Engineering (RISE), says a press release.

A total of 45 proposals were submitted and 37 of these were primarily selected.

From that list, the best 10 proposals were selected based on the opinions of 111 reviewers from home and abroad.

Planning minister MA Mannan, MP, was present at the research grant awarding ceremony held at the BUET campus on Saturday.

He thanked BUET authorities for undertaking self-funded research programmes.

Bangladesh Energy and Power Research Council (BEPRC) chairman Satyajit Karmaker, BEXIMCO Group’s chairman ASF Rahman and BUET’s pro-vice chancellor Abdul Jabbar Khan, among others, were present.

Deans of different faculties, heads of departments, high officials of GPH Ispat, Unilever Bangladesh, Walton, BEXIMCO and eneregypac were also present at the function.

Delivering the welcome speech, RISE director Mohammad Anisuzzaman Talukder highlighted recent research and innovations of BUET and their plans ahead.

RISE has been established to foster and promote world-class research and encourage innovations in engineering and the sciences at BUET.

