BUET, DU make big strides in QS World University Rankings by subject

University of Dhaka (DU) and Bangladesh University of Engineering and Technology (BUET) have made big leaps in the Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) World University Rankings by Subject 2022.

BUET has been ranked 185th in Engineering and Technology field while DU secured 203rd position in the world in Social Sciences and Management.

The 12th edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject was released on Wednesday.

The rankings cover a total of 51 disciplines, grouped into five broad subject areas comprising Arts & Humanities, Engineering and Technology, Life Sciences & Medicine, Natural Sciences and Social Sciences and Management.