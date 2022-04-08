BUET, DU make big strides in QS World University Rankings by subject

BUET, the premier engineering and technology university in the country, has made a big stride to 185th position in Engineering and Technology ranking since it was positioned 347th in the previous year and bracketed 401-450 in 2020.
BUET scored 72.5 which is 9.1 more than the previous year’s score of 63.4.
Alongside BUET, DU was also featured in the list becoming 332nd.
Two more Bangladeshi universities also secured places in the list of Social Sciences and Management subject areas. North South University was 298th on the list while BRAC University secured a place in 451-500 range.
DU scored 68.4 to be placed in the 203rd position in the Social Sciences and Management category this year while their position was in the 451-500 range in the previous year’s rankings.
DU was also featured in the list of Arts & Humanities category becoming 378th.
No Bangladeshi institutions were featured in Life Sciences & Medicine and Natural Sciences categories.
According to the rankings’ authorities, the QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 for universities are measured on five key indicators - academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations per paper, H-index and international research network (by broad-faculty area).
The International Research Network (IRN) Index was introduced as the fifth indicator methodology this year to reflect the increasing importance of cross-border research collaboration in solving some of the world’s most pressing issues, says QS authorities on their website.