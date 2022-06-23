BUET suspends classes for Padma Bridge inauguration

Prof Md Mizanur Rahman, director of Directorate of Students’ Welfare (DSW) of the BUET, told Prothom Alo on Thursday, "The decision (to suspend classes on the day of Padma Bridge inaguration) has been taken as the students on 18 June submitted an application to me in this regard."

He said the administrative activities would continue on that day.

The hall authorities have been directed to show the inaugural ceremony on projectors if the students make such requests, Mizanur Rahman added.