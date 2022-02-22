Building communities toward positivity

From infancy we pick up traits from the people surrounding us, wobbling our way towards our distinct personalities. The variation of people around us is often the reason behind variation in personal characteristics, making the presence of people a crucial aspect of character building. For years now, we have believed that “humans are social animals” and very truly so – without social interactions, a positive behavioural development might not emerge. Such importance on people and social interaction in the development of any child brings us to the significance of community building.

As humans, we are inherently social. Hence, we happen to feel a constant need to connect with people as we all are staggering our way through social challenges. To do that, we need help from people with common values. Community building is the concept of strengthening social connections by being there for each other and fighting through challenges together, making society a better place to live within.