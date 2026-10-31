Mymensingh Education Board records lowest pass rate in four years, none pass in 19 institutions
Not a single candidate from 19 educational institutions under the Mymensingh Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. A total of 102 candidates from these institutions sat for the examinations, and all of them failed.
The number of institutions with a zero pass rate increased by four from last year. The board's overall pass rate and the number of students achieving a GPA-5 have also fallen to their lowest levels in four years.
The pass rate in this year's HSC examinations under the Mymensingh Education Board stood at 51.44 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from last year. The number of students achieving a GPA-5 fell by 547. In Accounting, nearly 25 per cent of the candidates failed, according to the subject-wise results.
Institution-wise results show that all candidates from five of the 315 institutions under the board passed this year. In contrast, not a single candidate from 19 institutions passed.
District-wise, 43 candidates from seven institutions in Mymensingh, 33 from six institutions in Netrokona, 18 from four institutions in Jamalpur and eight from two institutions in Sherpur sat for the examinations. None of the candidates from these institutions passed.
Number of institutions with zero pass rate rises
According to the board's results, 73,420 candidates registered for this year's examinations. Of them, 70,673 sat for the examinations, and 36,354 passed. A total of 2,137 students achieved a GPA-5.
Last year, the pass rate was 51.54 per cent, and 2,684 students achieved a GPA-5.
An analysis of the board's results over the past four years shows that the pass rate was 70.44 per cent in 2023. It fell to 63.22 per cent in 2024 before dropping sharply to 51.54 per cent in 2025. The rate has declined further this year.
Female students outperform male students
Female students once again outperformed their male counterparts in both the pass rate and the number of GPA-5 achievers.
Of the 37,636 female candidates, 20,707 passed, giving them a pass rate of 55.02 per cent. A total of 1,119 female students achieved a GPA-5.
Among the 33,037 male candidates, 15,647 passed, with a pass rate of 47.36 per cent. A total of 1,018 male students achieved a GPA-5.
Mymensingh district recorded the best results among the four districts under the board.
The results were announced at 11:00 am on Saturday at the conference room of the Mymensingh Education Board. Board secretary Professor Enamul Haque and controller of examinations Professor Md Shahadat Ullah announced the results and answered questions at the event.
High failure rates in English and Accounting
Subject-wise results show that the pass rate in English was 59.11 per cent, meaning 40.89 per cent of candidates failed the subject.
In Accounting, the pass rate was 57.96 per cent, while 42.04 per cent of candidates failed.
The controller of examinations said the board was concerned about students' weak performance in English. The overall results could have been better if the pass rate in the subject had been higher.
He added that the number of failures in Accounting was comparatively high among students in the business studies group. Educational institutions need to pay greater attention to these subjects and ensure regular monitoring, he said.
Regarding institutions where no candidates passed, the controller said the board would hold discussions with their heads to identify the problems before taking necessary action in accordance with the law.
Many of these institutions are located in remote and border areas, where access to civic amenities is relatively limited.
Board secretary Enamul Haque said efforts were underway to ensure proper assessment and move away from a culture that had developed under the previous government, when students could achieve good results without studying adequately.