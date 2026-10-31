Mymensingh Education Board records lowest pass rate in four years, none pass in 19 institutions

Not a single candidate from 19 educational institutions under the Mymensingh Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board passed this year's Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) examinations. A total of 102 candidates from these institutions sat for the examinations, and all of them failed.

The number of institutions with a zero pass rate increased by four from last year. The board's overall pass rate and the number of students achieving a GPA-5 have also fallen to their lowest levels in four years.

The pass rate in this year's HSC examinations under the Mymensingh Education Board stood at 51.44 per cent, down 0.1 percentage points from last year. The number of students achieving a GPA-5 fell by 547. In Accounting, nearly 25 per cent of the candidates failed, according to the subject-wise results.

Institution-wise results show that all candidates from five of the 315 institutions under the board passed this year. In contrast, not a single candidate from 19 institutions passed.

District-wise, 43 candidates from seven institutions in Mymensingh, 33 from six institutions in Netrokona, 18 from four institutions in Jamalpur and eight from two institutions in Sherpur sat for the examinations. None of the candidates from these institutions passed.