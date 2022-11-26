Primary teacher recruitment test results likely this week

On condition of anonymity, an official of the primary and mass education ministry on Saturday told Prothom Alo, “Already the result of the primary teacher recruitment test has been prepared. Prime minister Sheikh Hasina is likely to visit the secretariat tomorrow (Sunday). We will inform her about this. The results will be published on any day of the week following that.”
Number of posts not increasing
The decision to recruit 45,000 teachers by increasing the number of posts was discarded at the last moment.
Speaking regarding this, primary education directorate DG Shah Rezwan Hayat told Prothom Alo the number of posts will be as per the circular published for the recruitment of the primary teachers in 2020. The number of recruitment was 32,577 as per the circular. However, initiatives were taken up to increase this number later.
Earlier in March this year, the newspersons were told during a meeting at the ministry that a total of 45,000 teachers would be recruited in the primary schools as more than 10,000 posts fell vacant due to retirement at the time.
Meanwhile, the candidates of this post organised a human chain in the capital demanding recruitment of 58,000 teachers under the current process in several districts and places across the country, including Dhaka on Saturday.