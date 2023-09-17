41st BCS: PSC discloses progress on non-cadre posts

PSC sources said they are now busy with the recruitment for non-cadre posts from the 40th BCS.

The PSC received over 6,000 applications, and they are analysing the applicants’ information. It will then recommend the competent candidates, and this process may take this week.

After that, the recruitment process for non-cadre posts from the 41st BCS will start.

Like the 40th BCS, the BPSC will publish the number of non-cadre posts. They will call for online applications to choose non-cadre posts from candidates. After that, the BPSC will analyse the applications and recommend competent candidates for recruitment.