41st BCS: PSC discloses progress on non-cadre posts

The Bangladesh Public Service Commission has said it will start the recruitment process for non-cadre posts from the 41st BCS (Bangladesh Civil Service) examinations after completing the recommendation on the recruitment for non-cadre posts from the 40th BCS examinations.
Besides, how many days it will take for the recruitment process for non-cadre posts from the 41st BCS have also been fixed.
PSC sources said they are now busy with the recruitment for non-cadre posts from the 40th BCS.
The PSC received over 6,000 applications, and they are analysing the applicants’ information. It will then recommend the competent candidates, and this process may take this week.
After that, the recruitment process for non-cadre posts from the 41st BCS will start.
Like the 40th BCS, the BPSC will publish the number of non-cadre posts. They will call for online applications to choose non-cadre posts from candidates. After that, the BPSC will analyse the applications and recommend competent candidates for recruitment.
Earlier on 3 August, the BPSC published the final results of the 41st BCS exam recommending a total of 2,520 candidates for different cadres.
PSC published the circular of 41st BCS on 27 November of 2019. More than 400,000 candidates applied. The preliminary results of 41st BCS were published almost two years after the circular was published at the beginning of August 2021.
A total of 21,056 candidates passed the preliminary exam and then took part in the written exam.
Results of the the 41st BCS written exams were published on 10 November last year. As many as 13,000 examinees passed the exam. Written tests were held simultaneously in Dhaka, Chattogram, Rajshahi, Khulna, Barishal, Sylhet, Rangpur and Mymensingh centres from 29 November to 7 December of 2021. The viva voce ended in the last June 2023.
Number of cadres
Of the 2520 candidates recommended, the BPSC recommended 323 for administration, 100 for police, 25 for foreign services, 108 as assistant surgeons under BCS health, 171 as dentists, 230 for agriculture, 88 for education, 36 for forest, 76 for livestock, 38 for information, 60 for taxes and 465 candidates for other cadres.