HSC exam begins 26 June

The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin simultaneously across the country on 26 June, Thursday.

This year, a total of 1,251,111 candidates will take part in the public examination.

Among the candidates from 11 education boards, 618,015 are male and 633,096 are female. There are 1,055,398 candidates under the General Education Board.

Besides, 86,102 will take part in the examination under the Madrasa Education Board (Alim), and 109,611 under the Technical Education Board.

This year, the total number of examination centres across the country is 2,797.

A total of 293 candidates will take part in the examination at 8 centres outside the country.

A total of 9,314 educational institutions are participating in the examination this year.

The Ministry of Education has informed that all types of coaching centres will remain closed across the country until 15 August.