HSC exam begins 26 June
The Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) and equivalent examinations will begin simultaneously across the country on 26 June, Thursday.
This year, a total of 1,251,111 candidates will take part in the public examination.
Among the candidates from 11 education boards, 618,015 are male and 633,096 are female. There are 1,055,398 candidates under the General Education Board.
Besides, 86,102 will take part in the examination under the Madrasa Education Board (Alim), and 109,611 under the Technical Education Board.
This year, the total number of examination centres across the country is 2,797.
A total of 293 candidates will take part in the examination at 8 centres outside the country.
A total of 9,314 educational institutions are participating in the examination this year.
The Ministry of Education has informed that all types of coaching centres will remain closed across the country until 15 August.
Legal action will be taken against anyone who disobeys the instructions and keeps coaching centres open.
The use of any type of electronic device, including mobile phones, by teachers, students, and employees within 200 yards of the examination centres has been completely prohibited.
Recently, a meeting was held with education adviser professor Chowdhury Rafiqul Abrar in the chair in this regard.
Several important decisions were taken to conduct the examination in a fair and cheating-free atmosphere.
Among the decisions taken in the meeting were taking strict legal action against those involved in spreading rumors about question leaks and supplying copies. During the examination, the Bangladesh Army will perform its duties alongside law enforcement agencies.
Candidates must enter the centre at least 30 minutes before the start of the exam. If anyone enters the centre after the scheduled time, their name, roll number, time of entry, and reason for delay must be recorded in the register, and the concerned board must be informed.
If the exam starts late at any centre due to natural disasters or other unavoidable reasons, instructions have been given to provide additional time to the candidates by calculating the delayed time.
The Ministry of Education hopes that the 2025 HSC and equivalent exams will be conducted peacefully and smoothly with the all-out efforts of the government, coordination of relevant agencies, and cooperation of parents and students.
Chairman of the Inter-Education Board Coordination Committee and Chairman of the Dhaka Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board, professor Khandokar Ehsanul Kabir, has said that strict action will be taken against those spreading rumors and confusion about question paper leaks through social media platforms.
He told the news agency, "We have completed all preparations to organise the 2025 HSC and equivalent examinations in a fair, orderly, and cheating-free manner.”