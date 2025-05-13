Classroom to career: Shaping Bangladesh’s future workforce

The symposium was the culmination of a series of Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) led by the British Council with academic institutions, employers, and development professionals to better understand the skill gaps that hinder the transition from education to employment. These FGDs revealed a significant gap between academic training and industry needs, highlighting the urgency for curriculum reform, experiential learning, and targeted career guidance.

KM Kabirul Islam, Secretary of the Technical and Madrasah Education Division at the Ministry of Education, attended the event as a special guest. Evan Frendo, Learning Consultant for English in the International Workplace, and Almeer Ahsan Asif, former Deputy Chief of Party of the USAID Bijoyee Project, participated as keynote speakers.

Stephen Forbes, Country Director Bangladesh, British Council, in his welcome remarks, said, "This symposium underlines our commitment to aligning education and employment by facilitating conversations between academia, industry, and young people. We aim to promote a more agile and inclusive approach to learning and development that equips graduates with the skills and adaptability they need in today’s rapidly changing job market. It reflects the UK’s priority to support inclusive and future-focused education globally, including in Bangladesh."