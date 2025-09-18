7 college students again call protest over proposed university

Students from the seven government colleges in Dhaka, who had been campaigning for a new university, have once again taken to the streets, demanding that an ordinance be issued fast to establish a new university under the proposed framework.

Meanwhile, a section of higher secondary students of Dhaka College also protested calling for the preservation of the college’s existing structure. Both demonstrations were held today, Thursday, on the Dhaka College campus.

Students campaigning for the new university said that the government must make its position clear by issuing an ordinance by next Monday, otherwise they will announce larger protest.

Yesterday, Wednesday, several hundred teachers from the seven government colleges in Dhaka held a human chain in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC), opposing the creation of a new university under the proposed framework.