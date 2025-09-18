7 college students again call protest over proposed university
Students from the seven government colleges in Dhaka, who had been campaigning for a new university, have once again taken to the streets, demanding that an ordinance be issued fast to establish a new university under the proposed framework.
Meanwhile, a section of higher secondary students of Dhaka College also protested calling for the preservation of the college’s existing structure. Both demonstrations were held today, Thursday, on the Dhaka College campus.
Students campaigning for the new university said that the government must make its position clear by issuing an ordinance by next Monday, otherwise they will announce larger protest.
Yesterday, Wednesday, several hundred teachers from the seven government colleges in Dhaka held a human chain in front of the University Grants Commission (UGC), opposing the creation of a new university under the proposed framework.
They expressed concern that implementing this structure would harm the colleges’ academic system, reduce opportunities for student admissions, and create complications regarding teachers’ positions and titles. Women’s education at Eden Mohila College and Begum Badrunnessa Government Women’s College could also be threatened.
The teachers suggested that instead of converting the seven college campuses into a single full-fledged university, a separate university could be established with the colleges affiliated under it, similar to the National University system, so that the current structure remains intact. They have no objection to the name ‘Dhaka Central University’ either.
Basically, in response to the teachers’ protest, students who have been campaigning for a university gathered today at the Dhaka College campus and presented their demands before the media. They staged the protest by boycotting internal exams, though teachers of Dhaka College reported that some students still sat for exams in certain departments.
Abdur Rahman, a student from Dhaka College and one of the leaders of the campaign for a university, told Prothom Alo that the government must clarify by Monday how soon the ordinance for the proposed university will be issued. Otherwise, they plan to escalate the movement, potentially targeting the Ministry of Education.
Earlier, a group of higher secondary students protested in favour of keeping Dhaka College intact.
These seven colleges were once under the National University and were affiliated with Dhaka University in 2017. The government later decided to separate them from Dhaka University and establish a new university for the seven colleges.
The government colleges involved are: Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, Shaheed Suhrawardy College, Kabi Nazrul College, Begum Badrunnessa Government Women’s College, Bangla College, and Titumir College.
In response to the student movement, the Dhaka University authorities announced last January that the seven colleges would once again be separated from Dhaka University. Later, the government decided to establish a new university for the seven colleges.
Under the proposed university framework, not all subjects will be taught at each college. The seven colleges will be divided into four schools (similar to faculties) to conduct teaching and research activities.
Dhaka College, Eden Mohila College, and Begum Badrunnessa Government Women’s College will form the School of Science, Bangla College will form the School of Arts and Humanities, Titumir College will form the School of Business, and Kabi Nazrul College along with Shaheed Suhrawardy College will form the School of Law and Justice.
At the proposed university, there will be 40 per cent online classes and 60 per cent in-person classes with all examinations held on-campus.
Now, there is a threefold division among the teachers and the students on the proposed university. Teachers suggest either maintaining the colleges in a collegiate or affiliated structure or establishing the proposed Dhaka Central University as a separate campus with the colleges affiliated under it.
Meanwhile, higher secondary and undergraduate students have expressed opposing views regarding the establishment of the university.
Students demanding the ordinance have met with the interim administrator of the integrated framework established for the seven colleges and the contractual principal of Dhaka College, Professor AKM Elius to present their stand.
Referring to the students’ demands and the government’s various processes regarding the proposed university, he said that the Ministry of Education and the UGC are working on the issue. He told Prothom Alo that they have proposed the introduction of higher secondary classes at Eden Mohila College and Titumir College, where such classes do not currently exist.
The professor added that they want the proposed university to be established while retaining higher secondary courses and existing teaching positions in the colleges. However, whether the proposed university will be reconsidered in light of the current situation is a matter for the UGC to decide.