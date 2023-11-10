Registration in class six now, how to register

Student registration system has been introduced in class six. Alongside the students of class eight and nine, students of class six are also required to get registered for the first time ever.

The government has taken the initiative to have an overall knowledge including the dropout rate of students while graduating from the primary level to the secondary level.

These registration activities started on 1 November and will continue till 30 November. The fee for each student to get registered has been fixed at Tk 58.