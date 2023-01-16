New curriculum starts with incomplete preparation

A group of students were seen playing in a tiny playground at the Eskaton Garden High School in Dhaka on 8 January. Some students of Class VII were walking around on the field. They only have one class a day. They have received only three out of the 10 prescribed textbooks.

Teachers of the school said that the teachers of secondary level are attending in-person training on the new curriculum, which will end next Sunday. The annual sports and cultural programmes are also going on at the same time. Therefore, the classes under the new curriculum can’t start in full swing before 15 March.

On the the same day at the Motijheel Primary School, it was seen that the new curriculum was introduced in Class I, even though the primary teachers were yet to receive any training. Teachers of Class 6, 7 and 8 were, however, undergoing training.