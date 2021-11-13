Carmichael College celebrates 105th founding anniversary

The whole campus of historical Carmichael College, Rangpur turned into a place of colourful festivity on Friday following the celebration of 105th founding anniversary of the educational institution.

Former Students Samity of Carmichael College organised various colourful programmes like inauguration of an ambulance, ‘Ananda Shobhayatra’, discussion, reminiscence and pleasant cultural programmes on the occasion of its founding anniversary, reports BSS.

Social welfare minister Nuruzzaman Ahmed inaugurated the celebration by releasing balloons on the campus and participated in the ‘Ananda Shobhayatra’ in the morning as the chief guest.