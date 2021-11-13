Carmichael College celebrates 105th founding anniversary

Thousands of registered former and incumbent teachers and students of the institution participated in the ‘Shobhayatra’ brought out on the colourfully decorated and illuminated college campus.
Carmichael College Alumni Association president and additional secretary Jahangir Alam presided over the discussion as part of celebration of the anniversary programme.
Supreme Court justice M Enayetur Rahim, chief whip of the Opposition in parliament Mashiur Rahman Ranga MP, Rangpur mayor Mostafizur Rahman Mostafa and Carmichael College principal professor Md Amjad Hossain reminisce about their campus memories.
Cheerfulness of former and incumbent students and teachers of the college knew no bounds while celebrating its 105th founding anniversary with the theme ‘Come back again and again to the pull of the heart’.
Addressing the discussion, the social welfare minister said the killers of the country’s founding father Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and evil forces are still trying to thwart the development of Bangladesh.
“Bangladesh is known as a role model in the global arena under the dynamic leadership of prime minister Sheikh Hasina,” he said.
He called upon the former students of Carmichael College to play a vital role in inspiring the next generation to build a developed Bangladesh following the ideals of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Later, the minister handed over the prizes to the winners of the debate contest organised by the Carmichael College Alumni Association and inaugurated an ambulance provided to the college by an organisation.
Artists of various cultural organisations rendered songs and performed dances enthralling thousands of former and incumbent students and teachers of the institution.
Carmichael College principal Amjad Hossain said the institution started its journey on 10 November in 1916 with laying down of its foundation stone by the then governor of undivided Bengal Lord Thomas David Baron Carmichael.
“The institution which was named after Lord Thomas David Baron Carmichael, as Carmichael College, Rangpur completed its 100th year on 10 November in 2016,” he added.