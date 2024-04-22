Revised result of primary teacher recruitment written test published midnight

The authorities have published revised results of the written examination of the third phase teacher recruitment at primary schools last night.

A total of 46,199 candidates have qualified in the examination. Primary and Mass Education ministry’s senior information officer Mahbubur Rahman made the announcement through a press release after 1:30 on Sunday night.

The applicants get the result on the websites of the ministry (www.mopme.gov.bd) and directorate of priamary education (www.dpe.gov.bd). The qualified candidates will also receive the result through SMS on their mobile phones.

The date and venue for viva-voce will be informed later.