Revised result of primary teacher recruitment written test published midnight
The authorities have published revised results of the written examination of the third phase teacher recruitment at primary schools last night.
A total of 46,199 candidates have qualified in the examination. Primary and Mass Education ministry’s senior information officer Mahbubur Rahman made the announcement through a press release after 1:30 on Sunday night.
The applicants get the result on the websites of the ministry (www.mopme.gov.bd) and directorate of priamary education (www.dpe.gov.bd). The qualified candidates will also receive the result through SMS on their mobile phones.
The date and venue for viva-voce will be informed later.
A total of 349,293 took part in the exam for teacher recruitment at primary schools held on 29 March.
The result of the test was published on Sunday afternoon but a technical glitch appeared in evaluation of two questions sets in the published result.
As the candidates raised objection about the result, the authorities decided to revise it. Later a technical team of IICT and BUET re-evaluated the result. Based on their re-evaluation, the revised result was published midnight.