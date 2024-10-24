Candidates can sit for BCS exams maximum three times

A candidate will be able to sit for the Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) exam a maximum of three times.

This decision was taken at a meeting of the advisory council chaired by chief adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus at his office on Thursday.

Currently, there is no bar for taking BCS examinations. A candidate can sit for BCS examinations as many times he or she wants.

The meeting also decided to raise the age limit for the entry of government jobs to 32 years instead of existing 30 years.

The press wing of the interim government announced the decision after the meeting.