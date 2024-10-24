Candidates can sit for BCS exams maximum three times
A candidate will be able to sit for the Bangladesh Cadre Service (BCS) exam a maximum of three times.
This decision was taken at a meeting of the advisory council chaired by chief adviser Dr Mohammad Yunus at his office on Thursday.
Currently, there is no bar for taking BCS examinations. A candidate can sit for BCS examinations as many times he or she wants.
The meeting also decided to raise the age limit for the entry of government jobs to 32 years instead of existing 30 years.
The press wing of the interim government announced the decision after the meeting.
The advisory council has decided that the maximum age limit for entry into all cadres of the BCS as well as all government jobs will be set at 32 years.
For the recruitment of the autonomous and semi-autonomous organisations, the recruitment rules of the respective organisations will be applied with necessary adaptations.
However, for defence services and law and order forces, respective recruitment rules will remain in effect, the meeting decided.
Earlier, a government review committee recommended raising the maximum age for applying for public service jobs to 35 years for men and 37 years for women. But the committee did not say anything on retirement age.
The government on 30 September formed a review committee led by former secretary Abdul Muyeed Chowdhury, who is the chief of the public administration reform commission.