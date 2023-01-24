Flash mob lights up arrival of BRAC Hope Festival among youths

It was a nice and busy noon at Mohakhali BRAC University premises. Students were strolling around and crossing road for attending classes. Meanwhile people of that area were going to their respective destinations.

But something was cooking inside the university, which ultimately compelled everyone to stop and behold in dazzling eyes. From the cover of pink, yellow and green fog emerged a dance group with traditional attire and a flash mob was performed by Prantik Deb and his team at its premises, lighting up ‘BRAC Hope Festival 2023', according to a press release.

The other two flash mobs will take place on the North South University campus on Thursday at 12 noon and at the Aarong flagship store in Tejgaon on 3 February (Friday) at 5 pm.