Coaching centres to remain shut for 39 days as HSC exams begin on 2 Dec

All coaching centres across the country will remain shut from 25 November to 3 January ahead of the Higher Secondary Certificate (SSC) and equivalent examinations, said education minister Dipu Moni on Thursday.

The decision was taken at a meeting with law enforcement agencies at the Ministry of Education on Wednesday regarding the HSC exam security, reports UNB.

HSC and equivalent examinations for the academic session 2020-21 will begin on 2 December, Dipu Moni said at the press briefing.

This year the SSC and the HSC examinations could not be held as per the schedules due to the Covid-19 pandemic and then the government decided to hold the examinations with shortened syllabuses.