Coaching centres to remain shut for 39 days as HSC exams begin on 2 Dec

According to the schedule, the HSC and its equivalent examinations will end on 30 December.
Some 13,99,690 students are expected to take the HSC and equivalent examinations this year while last year this number was 13,65,789. The number of candidates has increased by 33,901 with a growth rate of 2.48 per cent.
About 11,38,017 candidates will sit for the HSC exam under nine general education boards, 1,13,114 for Alim exams under Madrasa Education Board and 1,48,503 for vocational exams under Bangladesh Technical Education Board this year, the minister said.
Besides, 406 students will take part in the examinations from abroad. Some 2,621 centers are ready to hold the HSC examinations across the country.
Due to huge traffic jams in Dhaka, the minister said, the starting time of SSC and HSC exams may be delayed by 1-2 hours from next year but it is not final yet.
She also mentioned that there will be no textbook festival on 1 January but books will be sent to the schools in time.
Educational institutions across the country had remained closed since March last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure was extended several times.
Finally, the government reopened schools and colleges on 13 September following an improvement in the Covid-19 situation.
Last year's HSC examinees were evaluated on the basis of their results of JSC and SSC exams, a decision which received a mixed reaction.