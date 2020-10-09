College students, teachers told not to ‘tarnish image of govt’ on social media

The students and teachers of government colleges have been asked not to give posts on social media or publish any audio, video content or like or comment or share any such material that tarnishes the image of the government.

The Directorate of Secondary and Higher Education (DSHE) issued a notification, ‘Directives regarding the use of social media’ in this regard on Wednesday and published it on its website on Thursday.

The directive asked the students and teachers not to post anything that belittles nationally important persons, organisations, services or professions. No information or data that goes against national consensus or spirit could be published.