COMSTECH praises Primeasia University researchers for developing anti-diabetic tea

The OIC's Standing Committee on Scientific and Technological Co-operation (COMSTECH) commended Primeasia University researchers for developing a blended anti-diabetic Tea.

The study is being carried out under the supervision of Hafizur Rahman, a professor of Biochemistry and Molecular Biology department of Primeasia University, says a press release.

The researcher was invited to present his recent research at the 15th International Symposium on Natural Product Chemistry, held recently at the ICCBS International Center, University of Karachi, Pakistan.