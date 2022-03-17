COMSTECH praises Primeasia University researchers for developing anti-diabetic tea

During the presentation, Professor Hafiz discussed the natural ways of managing and preventing diabetes through natural resources. Hafiz and his team worked for the last 2 years on developing a blended tea containing 5-6 nutritional herbs commonly used as food and spices in Bangladesh. This blended green tea contains high-quality antioxidants that boost immunity and prevent oxidative damage, the press release adds.
Hafiz during his presentation spoke about the results of the first phase of his study and indicated an interest in moving forward with the second phase for practical application of this blended Tea.
Dr. Hafiz also discussed possible collaborative research to bring the product rom laboratory to market for combating a large number of diabetic patients in Asian countries.
Presenting certificate of honor to Hafizur Rahman, coordinator general of COMSTECH professor M Iqbal Chowdhury showed interest in this blended tea and offered two COMSTECH fellowships for the students of the Department of Biochemistry & Molecular Biology, Primeasia University for the continuation of this project.