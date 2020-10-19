'Coursera for Campus' offers free pricing options

Renowned online learning platform Coursera has announced free versions of 'Coursera for Campus' and upgraded features to address the critical and long-term needs of higher education worldwide.
New features allow universities to deliver academic integrity for credit-bearing online learning, improve student employability, and author private courses, says a press release.
The announcement builds on the momentum of the Campus Response Initiative, which was launched in March to give students and faculty free access to Coursera for Campus during pandemic-related closures.
Currently, more than 3,700 institutions use Coursera for Campus to deliver online learning to over 2.4 million students.
We’ve grown from 30 universities using Coursera for Campus to over 3,700 in just seven months, and these upgrades will help them better deliver for-credit online learning and job-relevant skills for their students
“The pandemic has been a catalyst for universities to make online learning the core of their student experience,” said Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.
“We’ve grown from 30 universities using Coursera for Campus to over 3,700 in just seven months, and these upgrades will help them better deliver for-credit online learning and job-relevant skills for their students,” he added.
With three offerings, Coursera for Campus is committed to supporting students and institutions in every stage of online learning, the press release adds.
The student plan gives every university student free access to unlimited Guided Projects for hands-on learning and one course annually.
The Basic plan provides up to 20,000 free student licenses to every university. Every license includes access to unlimited Guided Projects and one course annually.
The institution plan provides unlimited Guided Projects and unlimited course enrolments for each student license. It also enables universities to author, grade, and manage for-credit online learning programmes with enhanced academic integrity.
With the upgraded features, Coursera for Campus enables university faculty to administer secure, high-stakes examinations and detect plagiarism in assignments on Coursera for Campus. The new features will also enable universities to improve student employability with job-relevant learning through marketable skills with professional certificates from industry educators like Google, IBM, Facebook, Intuit, Salesforce, and Amazon, the news release adds.
The faculty will now also have access to the same powerful authoring platform as Coursera’s university content partners so that they can efficiently build custom courses, hands-on projects, assessments, and even embed Zoom recordings with Live2Coursera.
Over the coming months, Coursera will roll out a new curriculum tool that will help faculty curate Coursera content to fill curriculum gaps, teach new specialties, and focus programs on specific disciplines or difficulty levels.
With Coursera for Campus, universities in Bangladesh served more than 99,000 students who have enrolled in over 1.2 million courses.
The new mobile and offline-learning feature will allow students to download courses, synchronize progress and quizzes, take notes with highlights, and calendar sync – all optimised for low data consumption.
With Coursera for Campus, universities in Bangladesh served more than 99,000 students who have enrolled in over 1.2 million courses.
Higher education institutions have used Coursera for Campus to enable continuous learning, offer supplemental content to their degree programs, and prepare students for jobs and internships.