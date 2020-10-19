'Coursera for Campus' offers free pricing options

Renowned online learning platform Coursera has announced free versions of 'Coursera for Campus' and upgraded features to address the critical and long-term needs of higher education worldwide.

New features allow universities to deliver academic integrity for credit-bearing online learning, improve student employability, and author private courses, says a press release.

The announcement builds on the momentum of the Campus Response Initiative, which was launched in March to give students and faculty free access to Coursera for Campus during pandemic-related closures.

Currently, more than 3,700 institutions use Coursera for Campus to deliver online learning to over 2.4 million students.