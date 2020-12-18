COVID-19: Shutdown of educational institutions extended

The government has decided to extend the shutdown of educational institutions until 16 January next year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, said the education ministry in a media release.

The ministry issued the media release today, Friday.

Earlier, on 12 November, the government extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 19 December.

All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The closure has been extended multiple times.

The studies of over 40 million students in the country have been disrupted as the institutions have remained shut for long.