COVID-19: Shutdown of educational institutions extended

The government has decided to extend the shutdown of educational institutions until 16 January next year to contain the spread of the COVID-19 in the country, said the education ministry in a media release.
The ministry issued the media release today, Friday.
Earlier, on 12 November, the government extended the ongoing closure of educational institutions till 19 December.
All educational institutions in the country have been shut since 17 March due to outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease. The closure has been extended multiple times.
The studies of over 40 million students in the country have been disrupted as the institutions have remained shut for long.
The government has already annulled this year’s Junior School Certificate (JSC), Junior Dakhil Certificate (Dakhil) and HSC examinations due to thecoronavirus situation in the country. Neither were the HSC exams held this year.
On 7 October, the government announced that the HSC and equivalent exams will not be held this year due to COVID-19 situation in Bangladesh. Instead, the results would be announced considering the results of JSC, SSC and equivalent exams.
Besides, the school students were awarded auto-promotion without any final exams.
Bangladesh government informed media about the first detection of a coronavirus patient on 8 March and took the decision of closing all the educational institutions from 17 March.
According to the Directorate General of Health Services, so far 496,975 people were infected with COVID-19 in Bangladesh. Among them, so far 7,192 patients died while 431,590 patients recovered from the highly infectious disease.