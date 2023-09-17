Glenrich school inspires students to take responsibility for peace

Inspired by the theme ‘Action For Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals’, Glenrich International School (GIS) recently organised a seminar ahead of World Peace Day to inspire its students to take individual and collective responsibility for fostering peace, stated a press release.
The seminar was held on 5 September on Glenrich premises, at Satarkul (Badda) in the capital. Ghulam Sumdany Don, a bona fide corporate trainer, was present at the seminar as the guest speaker.
Students of grade-1 to 8 took part at the seminar. Head of glenrich’s primary section, Najma was present at the event and provided a brief overview of the UN Peace Day and its significance for the students.
Ghulam Sumdany Don, chief inspirational officer of Don Sumdany Facilitation and Consultancy, has been offering corporate training for aspiring people for quite some time. He is also a motivational speaker who was there to share his insights on World Peace Day.
He involved the students in different engaging activities just to arouse their inner sense of responsibility and to show them how even children can make a difference towards fostering worldwide harmony.
Ghulam Sumdany Don said, “It’s literally impossible for human beings to achieve anything in life if they don’t have inner peace. Such people cannot even contribute anything for the betterment of the society."
"To do your bit and contribute to fostering peace across the world, people need to be in sound mind. Once you have it, even young students can contribute towards creating a culture of peace for all," he continued.
Apart from the seminar, students also shared their opinions about achieving goals in a peaceful manner and how conflicts can be managed and minimised around the world. The event ended with an oath-taking ceremony with the tagline ‘I can, I must, I will’.