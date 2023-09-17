Glenrich school inspires students to take responsibility for peace

Inspired by the theme ‘Action For Peace: Our Ambition for the #GlobalGoals’, Glenrich International School (GIS) recently organised a seminar ahead of World Peace Day to inspire its students to take individual and collective responsibility for fostering peace, stated a press release.

The seminar was held on 5 September on Glenrich premises, at Satarkul (Badda) in the capital. Ghulam Sumdany Don, a bona fide corporate trainer, was present at the seminar as the guest speaker.