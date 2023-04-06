Glenrich International School ready to welcome students

Glenrich International School (GIS), a premium school with Cambridge curriculum was launched by STS Group on 6 April 2023.
The school, promoting the idea ‘School of Life’ was launched through a campus inauguration with the goal of preparing young learners for the future world in a caring and nurturing environment.
Education minister Dipu Moni attended the inauguration as the chief guest while, commerce minister Tipu Munshi was the guest of honour. Deputy minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present as the special guest.
Among other dignitaries, acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell, National University vice-chancellor professor Md Mashiur Rahman, director of International Schools Services, USA Steve Plisinski, chairman of STS Group Bob Kundanmal, graced the event with their presence.
Apart from them, CEO of STS Group Manas Singh and principal of Glenrich International School Ramesh Mudgal were also present at the event alongside other dignitaries and members of STS Group.
After the launching ceremony, all the guests took a tour of GIS's exceptional state-of-the-art campus.
Education minister Dipu Moni said, "Over the last decade, Bangladesh has made notable progress in expanding access to education. The government is trying to bring about significant changes in the education sector. It’s amazing to see that STS Group too is contributing towards that by launching this premium school, Glenrich. I believe this school will make its learners fit for the future world."
Commerce minister Tipu Munshi said, "We are pleased to see the beautiful campus of Glenrich International School (GIS) and everything that it promises. Bangladesh is steadily growing in various sectors, including the education industry. I sincerely hope that this growth will persist.”
Chairman of STS Group Bob Kundanmal said "We are committed to continuously invest in providing best quality education for the future generation of Bangladesh. Our focus is to bring the development of Bangladesh’s youth at par with the highest standards of global competency and to do that we have taken the initiative of introducing the concept, ‘School of life’ – equipping our youths with the necessary skillset for the future along with an enhanced curriculum.”
Director of ISS USA Steve Plisinski remarked, “We are really excited about the launch of Glenrich International School as ISS will be working closely with the team and the management of the school to ensure that the school is providing its students with the highest quality of education at all levels.”
During the event, acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell said “It gives me immense pleasure to see the launch of this premium Cambridge curriculum school and I appreciate STS Group for their future plan to open more Glenrich International Schools in different locations across Bangladesh.”
Notably, Glenrich is promoting the concept 'school of life', where students will learn about scholastic subjects and be encouraged to continue creative pursuits in a caring and nurturing environment.
Plus, the school’s offering students a French language course in collaboration with Alliance Française de Dhaka while STEMROBO will facilitate robotics education.
The school will provide Math Buddy via math labs and the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music will provide music lessons as well.