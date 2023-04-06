Glenrich International School ready to welcome students

Glenrich International School (GIS), a premium school with Cambridge curriculum was launched by STS Group on 6 April 2023.

The school, promoting the idea ‘School of Life’ was launched through a campus inauguration with the goal of preparing young learners for the future world in a caring and nurturing environment.

Education minister Dipu Moni attended the inauguration as the chief guest while, commerce minister Tipu Munshi was the guest of honour. Deputy minister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury was present as the special guest.

Among other dignitaries, acting British High Commissioner to Bangladesh Matt Cannell, National University vice-chancellor professor Md Mashiur Rahman, director of International Schools Services, USA Steve Plisinski, chairman of STS Group Bob Kundanmal, graced the event with their presence.