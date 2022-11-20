Respect for teachers gradually shrinking due to activities of some VCs: President

President M Abdul Hamid has asked the university authorities to ensure transparency and accountability in all activities as he addressed the Dhaka University’s 53rd Convocation Ceremony on Saturday.

“Transparency and accountability must be ensured in every work of the university,” President Abdul Hamid, also the chancellor of the university, told the function, where he also put emphasis on giving priority to merit and competence in any recruitment, including the recruitment of teachers.

“Create a suitable environment for students to study and do research … so that they (learners) don’t have to go abroad for it,” he added.

The function was held at the Dhaka University central playground in a festive mood spreading the whole campus.

The president urged the university teachers to come forward for the welfare of the country by utilising the talent and innovative capability of the young researchers.